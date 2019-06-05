Take the pledge to vote

David Miller: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

David Miller is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
David Miller: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
David Miller. (Getty Images)
David Miller is a South African cricketer. He was born on June 10, 1989 in Pietermaritzburg, Natal. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a left-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, Durham, Jamaica Tallawahs, Kings XI Punjab, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Under-19s, South Africa A, South Africa Academy, South African Schools, St Lucia Zouks, Winnipeg Hawks, World-XI, Yorkshire.

David Miller has played in 121 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2960 runs at an average of 38.96. His highest score is 139. He has scored 5 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

He has never bowled in an international match.

Miller made his ODI debut against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua on May 22, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.

This David Miller: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 05, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
