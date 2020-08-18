David Silva returns to Spain to sign for Real Sociedad

MADRID Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side said in a statement on Monday.

The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

The Manchester outfit had announced earlier on Monday that they would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium.

Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga, are one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and were searching for a new playmaker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.

