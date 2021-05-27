David Warner’s wife Candice will don the role of a broadcaster during upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old, who is one of the stars of TV series SAS Australia, will commentate on men’s and women’s triathlons and open water swimming.

“I’ll be doing the commentary for the men’s and women’s triathlons and the open water swimming," Candice was quoted as saying.

“I’m super excited because sport is my first love."

Candice Warner had been busy taking care of daughters — Indi, Isla and Ivy — for months while husband David Warner was busy with his cricket duties playing in England, UAE, India and venues across Australia over the past one year since lockdown began.

Warner is expected to join his family later this week.

Candice, who is a retired ironwoman and surf life saver, has also made TV appearances including SAS Australia and Australia’s version of Hell’s Kitchen.

She has also won 20 Surf Life Saving national¬ medals and was also named NSW (New South Wales) Ironwoman Champion in 1999 and 2013 and Professional Series Coolum winner in 2012.

