Davinder, Pranjal & Kunal Sign New Deals For Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have retained the services of full-back Davinder Singh, forward Pranjal Bhumij and goalkeeper Kunal Sawant on multiple-year contracts.With goalkeeper Amrinder Singh having already signed a three-year contract extension with the Islanders, Mumbai City FC have taken yet another positive step towards building for the future with three key members of the current squad committing their future to the club.Born and raised in Mumbai's suburb of Borivali, 31-year-old Kunal Sawant, who was drafted in by Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2017-18 season, have been retained until May 2020.Kunal has previously featured for Kerala Blasters and I League sides Air India and Mumbai FC. He made two appearances on the bench for the Islanders in the 2017-18 season of the Indian Super League.I'm delighted and quite excited to have signed for two more seasons with Mumbai City FC. Being from Mumbai, there's no better feeling than being a part of this club and it pushes me to do even better every day, said Sawant on his decision to extend his stay with his home-town club.Considered to be two of the brightest young footballers in the country, 22-year old Davinder and 18-year old Pranjal enjoyed strong debut seasons in the Indian Super League in Mumbai City FC colours, with eight and six appearances, respectively.For a young footballer like myself, there's no bigger boost when your club shows faith and confidence in you. I want to repay the faith with my performances and I hope to have great success together in the coming years, said Pranjal Bhumij, who was retained till May 2021.Davinder, who was retained till May 2020, said: The past year has been the most important year of my career and Mumbai City FC have invariably been a huge part of it."This club, it's like a family. I have loved each and every day I've spent here and it was an easy decision for me to make to continue playing in Mumbai. The fans here are incredible and I hope we can reward them and all of us with a piece of silverware soon, he added.Having qualified with a win against Indian Arrows, Mumbai City FC continue their journey in the Hero Super Cup against East Bengal FC in a pre-quarterfinal clash on April 5 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.