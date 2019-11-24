Take the pledge to vote

Davis Cup Finals an 'Absolute Success', Says Gerard Pique

Davis Cup is being organised by Gerard Pique's investment company Kosmos.

AFP

Updated:November 24, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Davis Cup Finals an 'Absolute Success', Says Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique attended the Davis Cup semi-finals after Barcelona's La Liga game. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique insisted on Saturday the inaugural Davis Cup Finals in Madrid have been an "absolute success", although he did admit some changes would have to be made in future.

The controversial week-long finals were launched by Pique's investment company Kosmos, replacing the old World Group which saw teams play each other in longer ties spread across the year.

"The competition is an absolute success," Pique told broadcasters Movistar.

"The most important thing is that it has a soul... The players have reactions that they don't even have in the Grand Slams."

There have been some issues at the Caja Magica, with low attendances for many matches, while Wednesday's group-stage tie between the United States and Italy ended at 4:04am local time.

"I think this is the base and from there it will grow a lot," added Pique.

"Things are going to be retouched, obviously. The issue of the schedules must be retouched. But that's what happens to events when the format is changed."

Pique arrived at the Caja Magica to watch Spain's semi-final against Britain after playing in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Leganes earlier on Saturday.

Canada beat Russia in the other last-four match to book their place in Sunday's final.

