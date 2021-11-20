Davis Cup Finals in Austria Hit by Covid Resurge, to be Played Without Fans

Davis Cup Finals ties in Austria next weekend will be played behind closed doors after the government imposed a new partial lockdown, the International Tennis Federation said on Friday. The country will go into lockdown as of Monday. Austrians will not be allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. Teams from France, Britain, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Germany and Austria are still set however to play their group games in Innsbruck.

“I know that the teams, the organizers and everyone involved in the event will share our disappointment that the Davis Cup Finals event in Innsbruck is now behind closed doors," ITF president David Haggerty said.

The other match-ups in Madrid and Turin are set to go ahead as normal.

