Davis Cup: India to Face Croatia Away in Qualifiers If They Beat Pakistan

India, if they beat Pakistan in the upcoming Davis Cup tie will meet Croatia for the World Group Qualifiers in March next year.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Madrid: The Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Croatia for the World Group Qualifiers in March next year if they beat Pakistan in the upcoming tie in Nur-Sultan.

The draw for the Qualifiers, to be held on March 6 and 7, was made here on Sunday.

A strong Indian side is expected to steamroll a depleted Pakistan during the November 29-30 tie in the Kazakhstan capital where sub-zero temperature will welcome the players from both sides.

Croatia, the 2018 champions crashed out in the group stage of this week's tournament in Madrid.

India and Croatia have clashed only once in Davis Cup history when Leander Paes-led hosts beat them 3-2 on grass courts in New Delhi in 1995.

The four semifinalists from this year's finals in Madrid -- Spain, Canada Great Britain and Russia -- will qualify automatically for next year's event.

Serbia and France have been granted wild cards which means 24 teams will clash with each other for the remaining 12 places.

