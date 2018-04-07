GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Becomes Most Successful Player as 43rd Win Keeps India Alive

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
Leander Paes. (Getty Images)
Tianjin: Leander Paes became the most successful player in the history of Davis Cup as he combined with Rohan Bopanna to not only grab a record 43rd win but also bring India back in tie against China.

Forced to play together by AITA, 44-year-old Paes and Bopanna downed a fighting Chinese pair of Mo Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 5-7 7-6(5) 7-6(3) in the do-or-die doubles rubber of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

India were trailing 0-2 in the tie after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal suffered surprise tame defeats on Friday and needed a win in the doubles to stay alive in the tie.

The Indian youngsters will now have to win both the reverse singles to advance to the World Group Play-offs.

Paes, India's Davis Cup hero for years, was tied on 42 wins with Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli for long but finally surpassed him, albeit, in a foreign land.

Paes had made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 alongside Zeeshan Ali, who is now coach of the side, and grew into a legend in company of Mahesh Bhupathi, who is now the captain of the side.

Paes and Bhupathi, who together ruled the ATP circuit in late 90s with their incredibly successful partnership, weaved the longest unbeaten winning streak of 24 matches.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
