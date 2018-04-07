English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Becomes Most Successful Player as 43rd Win Keeps India Alive
Leander Paes became the most successful player in the history of Davis Cup as he combined with Rohan Bopanna to not only grab a record 43rd win but also bring India back in tie against China.
Leander Paes. (Getty Images)
Tianjin: Leander Paes became the most successful player in the history of Davis Cup as he combined with Rohan Bopanna to not only grab a record 43rd win but also bring India back in tie against China.
Forced to play together by AITA, 44-year-old Paes and Bopanna downed a fighting Chinese pair of Mo Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 5-7 7-6(5) 7-6(3) in the do-or-die doubles rubber of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.
India were trailing 0-2 in the tie after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal suffered surprise tame defeats on Friday and needed a win in the doubles to stay alive in the tie.
The Indian youngsters will now have to win both the reverse singles to advance to the World Group Play-offs.
Paes, India's Davis Cup hero for years, was tied on 42 wins with Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli for long but finally surpassed him, albeit, in a foreign land.
Paes had made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 alongside Zeeshan Ali, who is now coach of the side, and grew into a legend in company of Mahesh Bhupathi, who is now the captain of the side.
Paes and Bhupathi, who together ruled the ATP circuit in late 90s with their incredibly successful partnership, weaved the longest unbeaten winning streak of 24 matches.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|15
|11
|16
|42
|2
|England
|12
|9
|3
|24
|4
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|5
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
