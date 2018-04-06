GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Davis Cup: Nadal Beats Kohlschreiber to Win First Match Since January

Rafael Nadal on Friday won his first match since limping out of the Australian Open in January when he beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

AFP

Updated:April 6, 2018, 8:41 PM IST
Rafael Nadal. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Valencia: Rafael Nadal on Friday won his first match since limping out of the Australian Open in January when he beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

The Spaniard, who is yet to fully recover from a hip injury, won 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in just over two and half hours in Valencia, stretching his winning streak in Davis Cup singles to 23 matches.

The victory in the Plaza de Toros bullring levelled the tie after Alexander Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the opening rubber.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
