Davis Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Croatia Matches for Day 1

The 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers will take place on March 6 and 7. A total of 24 nations will compete to win the position in the top 12 qualifying countries in the Davis Cup Madrid Finals. The other 12 losing nations will compete in World Group I ties scheduled for September 2020.

The Davis Cup Finals will take place between November 23 and 29. It will feature 18 teams, including the 12 qualifiers, the 2019 semi-finalists (Canada, Great Britain, Russia and Spain) and the 2020 wild cards (France and Serbia).

When to watch the Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 1 matches?

There will be a total of 12 matches on Day 1 of Davis Cup Qualifiers, to be played on March 6.

The matches are as follows -



· Australia v Brazil (8 AM IST)



· Austria v Uruguay (7.30 PM IST)



· Colombia v Argentina (2.30 AM IST on March 7)



· Croatia v India (7.30 PM IST)



· Germany v Belarus (8.30 PM IST)



· Hungary v Belgium (8.30 PM IST)



· Italy v Korea Republic (4.30 PM IST)



· Japan v Ecuador (8.30 AM IST)



· Kazakhstan v Netherlands (1.30 PM IST)



· Slovakia v Czech Republic (8.30 PM IST)



· Sweden v Chile (9.30 PM IST)



· USA v Uzbekistan (8.30 PM IST)

Where to watch the Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 1 matches?

In India, one can watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 1 matches between India and Croatia on DSPORT SD and DSPORT HD from 7:30 PM. The broadcast service will show Austria v Uruguay, Croatia v India, Germany v Belarus, Hungary v Belgium, Kazakhstan v the Netherlands, Slovakia v Czech Republic, Sweden v Chile and USA v Uzbekistan matches only.