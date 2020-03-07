Davis Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Croatia Matches for Day 2

The qualifiers for Davis Cup 2020 is taking place on March 6 and 7. A total of 24 nations are competing this year to register their spot in the top 12 qualifying countries for the Davis Cup Finals to be played in Madrid, Spain. Meanwhile, the other 12 losing nations will clash in the World Group I ties, which will be held in September 2020.

The Davis Cup 2020 Finals is scheduled to take place between November 23 and 29 this year. The Finals will see a tough competition between 18 teams, which includes the 12 qualifiers, the 2019 semi-finalists (Canada, Great Britain, Russia and Spain) and the 2020 wild cards (France and Serbia).

When to watch the Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 2 matches?

There will be a total of 12 matches on Day 2 of Davis Cup Qualifiers, to be played on March 7.

Here is the match list:



· Australia v Brazil (7am IST)



· Austria v Uruguay (5.30pm IST)



· Colombia v Argentina (10.30pm IST)



· Croatia v India (7.30pm IST)



· Germany v Belarus (4.30pm IST)



· Hungary v Belgium (4.30pm IST)



· Italy v Korea Republic (3.30pm IST)



· Japan v Ecuador (7.30am IST on March 8)



· Kazakhstan v Netherlands (11.30am IST)



· Slovakia v Czech Republic (10pm IST)



· Sweden v Chile (5.30pm IST)



· USA v Uzbekistan (4.30am IST on March 8)

Where to watch the Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 2 matches?

In India, one can watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 2 matches on TV on Dsport.