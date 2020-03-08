English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Routed by Marin Cilic, India Lose to Croatia 1-3

Sumit Nagal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sumit Nagal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sumit Nagal lost to Marin Cilic quite easily as India went down 1-3 in their Davis Cup qualifier to Croatia.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Share this:

Zagreb: India lost their Davis Cup qualifier 1-3 to Croatia after Sumit Nagal suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Marin Cilic in Zagreb.

India were kept in the tie by doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes, who beat Mate Pavic and Franko Skugor 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

However, Nagal was no match for World no 37 Cilic and won just one game in his entire match. Cilic ended up winning 6-0, 6-1 and the match lasted just under an hour.

India will now have to compete in World Group I in September so as to get back to the qualifiers. The team has faltered at the same stage against formidable sides continuously over the past few years.

46-year-old Paes has extended his Davis Cup doubles win record to 45 games. He had announced in January that he would be ending his nearly three-decade-long professional career at the end of the year.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story