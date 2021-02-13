News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Davis Outduels Patton As Detroit Tops Cleveland St. 89-83
1-MIN READ

Davis Outduels Patton As Detroit Tops Cleveland St. 89-83

Davis Outduels Patton As Detroit Tops Cleveland St. 89-83

Antoine Davis had a seasonhigh 35 points to outscore Torrey Patton and lead Detroit to an 8983 win over Cleveland State on Friday night.

CLEVELAND: Antoine Davis had a season-high 35 points to outscore Torrey Patton and lead Detroit to an 89-83 win over Cleveland State on Friday night.

Patton led the Vikings with 33 points, also a season high.

Davis made all 13 of his free throws. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Bul Kuol had 18 points and eight rebounds for Detroit (9-8, 8-5 Horizon League), which won its sixth straight game. Noah Waterman added 17 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Detroit totaled 46 points in the first half, a season high for the visiting team, while the 53 points in the second half for Cleveland State were the best of the season for the home team.

DMoi Hodge had 11 points for the Vikings (14-6, 14-3). Tre Gomillion added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...