Davis Scores 25 To Lift Detroit Mercy Past Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio: Antoine Davis had 25 points as Detroit Mercy narrowly defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

Matt Johnson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy (5-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 12 points and Noah Waterman had 10.

Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 10 seconds left and Shemar Rathan-Mayes was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Garrett Covington tied a season high with 24 points for the Penguins (8-9, 4-9). Michael Akuchie added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rathan-Mayes had 13 points and seven assists.

