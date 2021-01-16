News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Davis Scores 26 To Lift Detroit Over Green Bay 86-61
1-MIN READ

Davis Scores 26 To Lift Detroit Over Green Bay 86-61

Davis Scores 26 To Lift Detroit Over Green Bay 86-61

Antoine Davis had 26 points and eight assists as Detroit rolled past Green Bay 8661 on Friday night.

DETROIT: Antoine Davis had 26 points and eight assists as Detroit rolled past Green Bay 86-61 on Friday night.

Bul Kuol had 19 points for Detroit (2-7, 1-4 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Noah Waterman added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.

PJ Pipes had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-10, 3-6). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Amari Davis, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Phoenix, had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...