Dawood Ibrahim Dead? Twitterati Compare 'Multiple' Death Rumours With The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a legendary WWE wrestler with an impressive long running career. But what connection does he have with Dawood Ibrahim? Nothing other than their mystical ability of returning from death multiple times.

While The Undertaker has died seven times in the WWE universe, reports of Dawood dying have surfaced many times in the past too. All hell broke loose recently when reports of Dawood Ibrahim being dead in Karachi because of COVID-19 surfaced online on Saturday. A news media portal tweeted the news citing a source on June 6, 2020.

This sparked numerous tweets and memes on social media. Many brought attention to the fact that reports of the criminal master mind’s death have been circulated several times in the past decade. But every time the reports have been proven to be false.

Here are some of the tweets comparing the two.





Dawood Ibrahim is Undertaker. Keeps coming back from death.

— Ashish Srivastava (@ash_man5) June 6, 2020



Lets see who wins the record's of most no of death Dawood Ibrahim or @undertaker ??#DawoodIbrahim #indianmedia pic.twitter.com/gC60DOAVMI — Bangali Babu (@trollduniya) June 6, 2020









The Undertaker is trending I thought he is retiring soon as I don't want to see his comeback and embarassing himself getting defeated at the End of his Career. Hail The Phenom.

— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) June 6, 2020

One user even created a hilarious poll, asking who the ‘Man of Death’ was. – The Undertaker or Dawood Ibrahim.



Who's the Man of death? Dawood or The Undertaker ? — Nakul (@Superhuman786) June 6, 2020







Another Twitter user compared Dawood’s death reports to the multiple reports of Shahid Afridi’s retirement. The Pakistan cricketer has retired five times in the last 11 years. He keeps returning to cricket after announcing his retirement.

Another tweet compared Dawood with the fictional character Loki from the Marvel Comics, who is the god of mischief and has faked his death a number of times to fool those around him.

Check out these other funny tweets.





Dawood has died more times than Shahid Afridi has retired.

— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) June 6, 2020



Dawood Ibrahim's death is like Undertaker retirement. They keep coming back. — Gulam Hassan (@GulamHassan96) June 6, 2020









Is hé going to beat undertaker??!!

— Zam (@muzammi07245073) June 6, 2020



Number of times they have died and come back: Dawood Ibrahim > Undertaker > Mihir Virani — Hacker (@Kabali_0309) June 6, 2020









#DawoodIbrahim #Dawood

Congratulation to Dawood he beat undertaker. In maximum no of death pic.twitter.com/bthKbaEZVo

— Simran (@simran4_you) June 6, 2020



Undertaker is Dawood Ibrahim. — dark yagami (@shivillex) June 6, 2020





