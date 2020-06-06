SPORTS

Dawood Ibrahim Dead? Twitterati Compare 'Multiple' Death Rumours With The Undertaker

Ibrahim Dawood and The Undertaker (Photo Credit: Twitter and WWE)

Ibrahim Dawood and The Undertaker (Photo Credit: Twitter and WWE)

Just like The Undertaker has died seven times in the WWE universe, reports of Ibrahim Dawood dying have surfaced many times in the past too.

The Undertaker is a legendary WWE wrestler with an impressive long running career. But what connection does he have with Dawood Ibrahim? Nothing other than their mystical ability of returning from death multiple times.

While The Undertaker has died seven times in the WWE universe, reports of Dawood dying have surfaced many times in the past too. All hell broke loose recently when reports of Dawood Ibrahim being dead in Karachi because of COVID-19 surfaced online on Saturday. A news media portal tweeted the news citing a source on June 6, 2020.

This sparked numerous tweets and memes on social media. Many brought attention to the fact that reports of the criminal master mind’s death have been circulated several times in the past decade. But every time the reports have been proven to be false.

Here are some of the tweets comparing the two.




One user even created a hilarious poll, asking who the ‘Man of Death’ was. – The Undertaker or Dawood Ibrahim.


Another Twitter user compared Dawood’s death reports to the multiple reports of Shahid Afridi’s retirement. The Pakistan cricketer has retired five times in the last 11 years. He keeps returning to cricket after announcing his retirement.

Another tweet compared Dawood with the fictional character Loki from the Marvel Comics, who is the god of mischief and has faked his death a number of times to fool those around him.

Check out these other funny tweets.









