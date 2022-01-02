Day 1 Results: Brock Lesnar Becomes New WWE Championship Title; Becky Lynch, The Usos, RK-Bro Retain Their Titles

It was not an ideal start to the year for WWE as hours before its first ever Pay-Per-View of the year, it underwent a radical change as Roman Reigns was ruled out of the WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar after the Tribal Chief tested positive for covid-19. This forced WWE to change its plans and include Lesnar in the WWE championship match, turning the bout into a fatal five-way featuring champion Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Lesnar.

In other scheduled matches, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was in action against Liv Morgan, both SmackDown and RAW Tag Team titles were on the line Edge was up against the Miz among other matches.

Here are the results of WWE Day 1 in full:

Fatal Five-way Match for the WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar vs Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley: Brock Lesnar who was a last-minute addition to the match out-muscled his opponents to wrap the belt around his waist another time. As soon as the match started Lesnar started working upon Rollins and Owens while Lashley and Big E were sparring outside the ring. Lesnar delivered multiple suplexes until The Beast was speared through the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area by Lashley. Rollins and Owens continued then teamed up to target Lashley and Lesnar first, then Big E. The “Alpha Male’ then appeared out of nowhere to deliver F-5s to all three Superstars. Lashley then speared through Lesnar and locked in the Hurt Lock before Big E broke them a Big Ending. As Big E went for another Big Ending on Lesnar, however, The Beast reversed it into a thunderous F-5 for the pinfall victory.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Liv Morgan: Big Time Becks proved too big for her challenger Liv Morgan as Becky Lynch retained her RAW Women’s Championship title on Day 1. It looked like the title was going to change hands when Morgan took charge of the match early on. As Morgan tried to continue with the onslaught, Becky caught her in the middle of a hurricanrana attempt and swung Morgan into the turnbuckle, sling-shotting her into the bottom rope before delivering a leg drop across the back of Morgan’s neck. There were more than one near-falls in the match but ultimately the champion stood tall. As Morgan went for Oblivion, Lynch caught her and pulled her off the ropes to hit the Man-handle Slam for the win.

Edge vs The Miz: The Miz and The Rated-R Superstar traded blows early but a diversion from Maryse allowed The Miz to capitalize. The A-Lister targeted Edge’s left leg to wear down the WWE Hall of Famer. However, The Rated-R Superstar stunned Miz with a crushing sit-down facebuster on the outside floor. The two Superstars reversed and countered multiple submission attempts with Maryse assisting Miz by putting his foot on the rope to break a submission hold. Maryse then created another distraction which almost allowed Miz to finish the match but Beth Phonenix, Edge’s wife appeared to chase away Maryse as The Miz was left stunned. As The Miz turned his attention towards Edge, he was met with a Spear for the pinfall.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs Cesaro and Ricochet- Sheamus taught his protégé Ridge Holland a lesson in what it takes to win, as The Celtic Warrior took things into his own hands to defeat the newly formed pair of Cesaro & Ricochet in a hard-nosed match to kick off WWE Day 1.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The New Day: WWE Day 1’s main show started off SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout, with The Usos defeating The New Day to retain their title.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs The Street Profits- Champs Randy Orton and Riddle retained their Raw Tam Team title with a win over the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss: McIntyre dominated the early stretches of the match, including hitting some brutal chops, but Moss managed to fight back. The to-and-fro action continued. Ultimately, Drew McIntyre wiped the smile off the face of Madcap Moss with a devastating Claymore.

