Daye Jr., Brewer Carry FIU Over Old Dominion 82-67
Antonio Daye Jr. had 16 points as Florida International beat Old Dominion 8267 on Friday night. Tevin Brewer added 13 points for the Panthers, and Radshad Davis chipped in 11 points.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 02, 2021, 07:51 IST
Eric Lovett had 10 points for Florida International (7-2, 1-0 Conference USA).
Malik Curry had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Monarchs (4-3, 0-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 13 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Oliver II had 11 points.
