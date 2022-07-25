Days Before CWG 2022, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Mental Harassment; Claims Her Preparations Impacted Because of 'Politics'

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and a CWG 2022 medal hopeful India boxer Lovlina Borgohain has made some serious allegations amounting to mental harassment days before the quadrennial event is set to get underway in Birmingham. Lovlina has alleged that her preparations for the event have being constantly impacted due her coaches, who helped her to a historic medal in Tokyo, being removed without explanations.

Lovlina won the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight category at the Tokyo Games last year and is a prime medal prospect for India at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Lovlina further alleged that her coach Sandhya Gurung is unable to gain entry into the CWG village and that her training has stopped just eight days before the start of the games.

In a note shared via Twitter, the 24-year-old said, “With deep sadness, today I have to inform you that I am being mentally harassed. The coaches who helped me win a medal in Tokyo are being constantly removed with my training and competitions being consistently interrupted.”

She added, “Among those (coaches) is Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung. Because of his I am facing lot of difficulties during training and mental harassment. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. My other coach has been sent back to India.”

Borgohain is currently in Birmingham with the Indian boxing squad.

“This has happened despite my repeated requests and as a result, I’m facing this mental harassment. I don’t understand how to focus on Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

