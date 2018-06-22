English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dazzling Nick Kyrgios Beats Feliciano Lopez to Set up Marin Cilic Clash
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios blazed past Feliciano Lopez with a barrage of aces to reach the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Fever-Tree championships at Queen's Club on Friday.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Spain's Feliciano Lopez Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios blazed past Feliciano Lopez with a barrage of aces to reach the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Fever-Tree championships at Queen's Club on Friday.
The 23-year-old was in dazzling form as he claimed a 7-6(5) 7-6(3) victory against the defending champion to set up a clash with top seed Marin Cilic who breezed past Sam Querrey.
Former world number one Novak Djokovic also looked in ominously good shape as he beat France's Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 to book his place in the semi-final where he will face either Jeremy Chardy or Frances Tiafoe.
Kyrgios has his detractors, and his volatile temperament has frequently landed him in hot water with the game's authorities.
But on his day, when his mind does not wander and he lets his racket do the talking, there are few players who can electrify a tennis court quite like him.
He finished off Lopez with his 32nd ace on Friday, matching the total he landed against Briton's Kyle Edmund on Thursday, having also served 18 against Andy Murray on Tuesday.
So far his favourite weapon has delivered 4,100 pounds this week to a London children's hospital, which benefits to the sum of 50 pounds for every ace fired down on the Queen's centre court.
With two more matches still possible, few would bet against Kyrgios adding his name alongside a prestigious list of winners here, that donation looks set to swell.
"I can't remember a specific time when I've served at this level back to back," Kyrgios, who was narrowly beaten by Roger Federer in Stuttgart last week, told reporters.
To bracket Kyrgios purely as a serving machine, however, would be inaccurate. On Friday against the cultured left-hander Lopez he illustrated just how many weapons he has at his disposal -- including the logic-defying trick shots.
His jabby double-handed backhand, delivered with almost no backswing, gave him the first mini-break in the first set tiebreaker, and he followed that with a backhand passing shot off a low skidding Lopez approach.
An exquisite lob gave him daylight in the tiebreaker and then he ended the first set by feathering a crafty drop shot.
Playing classical serve and volley tennis, Lopez exerted pressure on Kyrgios in the second set but there was no hint of the meltdowns that have occurred in the past.
At 3-4 Kyrgios was down 15-40 but conjured a 134mph second serve on his way to holding. The world number 21 then faced a set point at 4-5 but Lopez was powerless as another ace flew by.
Kyrgios got steamed up early in the tiebreak, yelling at his entourage. But he remained calm enough to claim victory with yet another bamboozling first serve.
The day's earlier match was a snooze fest by comparison as Cilic beat Querrey 7-6(3) 6-2 in little more than an hour.
Cilic failed to convert a set point in the 10th game but once he had taken the opening tiebreaker he was untroubled.
The big Croat, winner of the prestigious Wimbledon warmup event in 2012 and runner-up in 2013 and last year, was ruthless as he won nine points in a row on his way to a 4-0 lead and was untouchable on serve as he sealed victory in 78 minutes.
Also Watch
The 23-year-old was in dazzling form as he claimed a 7-6(5) 7-6(3) victory against the defending champion to set up a clash with top seed Marin Cilic who breezed past Sam Querrey.
Former world number one Novak Djokovic also looked in ominously good shape as he beat France's Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 to book his place in the semi-final where he will face either Jeremy Chardy or Frances Tiafoe.
Kyrgios has his detractors, and his volatile temperament has frequently landed him in hot water with the game's authorities.
But on his day, when his mind does not wander and he lets his racket do the talking, there are few players who can electrify a tennis court quite like him.
He finished off Lopez with his 32nd ace on Friday, matching the total he landed against Briton's Kyle Edmund on Thursday, having also served 18 against Andy Murray on Tuesday.
So far his favourite weapon has delivered 4,100 pounds this week to a London children's hospital, which benefits to the sum of 50 pounds for every ace fired down on the Queen's centre court.
With two more matches still possible, few would bet against Kyrgios adding his name alongside a prestigious list of winners here, that donation looks set to swell.
"I can't remember a specific time when I've served at this level back to back," Kyrgios, who was narrowly beaten by Roger Federer in Stuttgart last week, told reporters.
To bracket Kyrgios purely as a serving machine, however, would be inaccurate. On Friday against the cultured left-hander Lopez he illustrated just how many weapons he has at his disposal -- including the logic-defying trick shots.
His jabby double-handed backhand, delivered with almost no backswing, gave him the first mini-break in the first set tiebreaker, and he followed that with a backhand passing shot off a low skidding Lopez approach.
An exquisite lob gave him daylight in the tiebreaker and then he ended the first set by feathering a crafty drop shot.
Playing classical serve and volley tennis, Lopez exerted pressure on Kyrgios in the second set but there was no hint of the meltdowns that have occurred in the past.
At 3-4 Kyrgios was down 15-40 but conjured a 134mph second serve on his way to holding. The world number 21 then faced a set point at 4-5 but Lopez was powerless as another ace flew by.
Kyrgios got steamed up early in the tiebreak, yelling at his entourage. But he remained calm enough to claim victory with yet another bamboozling first serve.
The day's earlier match was a snooze fest by comparison as Cilic beat Querrey 7-6(3) 6-2 in little more than an hour.
Cilic failed to convert a set point in the 10th game but once he had taken the opening tiebreaker he was untroubled.
The big Croat, winner of the prestigious Wimbledon warmup event in 2012 and runner-up in 2013 and last year, was ruthless as he won nine points in a row on his way to a 4-0 lead and was untouchable on serve as he sealed victory in 78 minutes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Inside Photos You May Have Missed
- Deepika Padukone to Marry Ranveer Singh on November 10? Deets Inside
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England