News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

DC United Boosts Playoff Hopes, Beats Columbus Crew 1-0

DC United Boosts Playoff Hopes, Beats Columbus Crew 1-0

Julian Gressel scored and D.C. United boosted its playoff hopes by beating the Columbus Crew 10 on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON: Julian Gressel scored and D.C. United boosted its playoff hopes by beating the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the third straight win for D.C. United (5-10-6). The Crew (10-5-5), who needed a win to stay in Supporters Shield contention, dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Yamil Asad sent a pass to Gressel, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the net in the 32nd minute. It was Gressel’s second goal of the season.

Columbus’ Luis Daz sailed a shot over the crossbar in the 56th minute. Krisztian Nemeth’s header attempt skimmed over the crossbar in the 73rd, and Jonathan Mensah missed a header for the Crew in the 85th.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 29, 2020, 8:24 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...