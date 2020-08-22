SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

DC United Plays FC Cincinnati To Scoreless Draw

DC United Plays FC Cincinnati To Scoreless Draw

Bill Hamid made two saves to help D.C. United play FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw Friday night.

Share this:

CINCINNATI: Bill Hamid made two saves to help D.C. United play FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw Friday night.

The teams combined for just three shots on goal, but both had attempts hit the woodwork. Donovan Pines headed a free kick off the crossbar in the eighth minute for D.C. United (1-2-3). Jurgen Locadia had a breakaway shot in the 84th but Hamid came out of his area to pressure the attempt and it went off the far post.

Przemyslaw Tyton’s save for FC Cincinnati (2-3-1) came in the 24th minute on Ulises Segura’s shot from a tough angle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 22, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Next Story
Loading