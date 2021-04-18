Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday, April 18, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both the teams have played two games in this season by far, of which they have won one of their games while losing the other. Therefore, Sunday’s encounter will have a lot riding on as both the teams will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Pant’s side displayed a lot of vigor in their opening game as they defeated MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after they chased a target of 189 comprehensively. However, the side lost its bearings in its second game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as Jaydev Unadkat ran through the DC top-order restricting the side to a 147.

DC, however, did pull the game in their favor for a while, but Pant’s decision to utilize Tom Curran saw RR’s Chris Morris pull off a sensational victory in the last over. As for Punjab Kings, they got off to a solid start by overcoming RR skipper Sanju

Samson’s masterclass of 119 from just 63 deliveries. However, their strong batting lineup skittled against CSK’s Deepak Chahar as the pacer recorded impressive figures of 4/13 in four overs including a maiden.

Punjab will have to address a lot of issues before coming into the game as both their batting and bowling have been inconsistent as compared to Pant’s DC. With plenty of star players in their ranks, both sides will be aiming to get back to the winning ways.

DC vs PBKS Details

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 11 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, IST.

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming

The IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS series will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels. Fans can also live stream the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

DC vs PBKS: Live Score/Scorecard

You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live here

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Tips

DC vs PBKS Predicted 11s

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

