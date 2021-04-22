DC vs PBKS Weather Forecast
The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.
DC vs PBKS 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
DC vs PBKS Pitch Report
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise with lots of runs in store for the stroke-makers. The battle between DC and PBKS will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have a number of batting superstars including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Chris Gayle.
DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches - DC 11 | PBKS 15)
The two sides have met 26 times in the IPL, with Delhi Capitals winning 11 encounters and the Punjab Kings emerging victorious on 15 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
PBKS won by 5 wickets
Match Tied (DC won the Super Over)
DC won by 5 wickets
PBKS won by 14 runs
PBKS won by 4 runs
DC vs PBKS Fantasy Tips
Captain: Rishabh Pant
Vice-captain: Chris Gayle
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami
DC vs PBKS
Probable Playing XIs
Delhi: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Chris Woakes 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan
Punjab: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Mayank Agarwal, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Riley Meredith, 11 Arshdeep Singh
