The 11th match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, Sunday. DC will be entering the contest after a loss to the Royals. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be looking forward to redeeming themselves after a disappointing match against Chennai Super Kings.

DC vs PBKS Weather Forecast

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

DC vs PBKS 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise with lots of runs in store for the stroke-makers. The battle between DC and PBKS will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have a number of batting superstars including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Chris Gayle.

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches - DC 11 | PBKS 15)

The two sides have met 26 times in the IPL, with Delhi Capitals winning 11 encounters and the Punjab Kings emerging victorious on 15 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

PBKS won by 5 wickets

Match Tied (DC won the Super Over)

DC won by 5 wickets

PBKS won by 14 runs

PBKS won by 4 runs

DC vs PBKS Fantasy Tips

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami

DC vs PBKS

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Chris Woakes 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan

Punjab: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Mayank Agarwal, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Riley Meredith, 11 Arshdeep Singh

