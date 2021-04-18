DC vs PBKS Live Streaming: Watch Live Streaming of Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Today's IPL 2021 Match Online on Disney + Hotstar

In yet another riveting encounter, Rishab Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both the teams have played two games each with one win and one loss. DC started their IPL 2021 campaign on a solid note by defeating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Pant’s inexperience as an IPL team skipper came into the foray as he lost the plot in terms of bowling changes as Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated them by 3 wickets.

However, now the availability of pacer Anrich Nortje for selection can help their bowling attack plan, which lost its bearings during the last match.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, collapsed like a pack of cards against CSK’s Deepak Chahar who produced one of the best spells of pace bowling. Chahar, who finished with impressive figures of 4 for 13 in four overs, ensured that KL Rahul’s side was restricted to just 106 in 20 overs which CSK chased down comfortably in 15.4 overs.

Who will get the upper hand in the high-octane clash – Pant’s DC or KL’s PBKS? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL DC vs PBKS live match streaming details online.

The match will be played on Sunday, April 18.

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS match will begin at 7.30 PM, IST.

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh KhanKL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here