DCBA to Stage Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship

The Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) will organise Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship 2022 across eleven zones of the city from July 2 to July 4.

This championship will be held for all categories i.e under 13, 15, 17, and 19 years in Boys and Girls and seniors men and women including Masters in all categories.

This Zonal Championship is being organised under DCBA president Ameeta Sinh, who is herself a former International Badminton Player.

The DCBA president said bifurcating the tournament in various zones gives them a higher chance to recognize the talent.

“What is important for a game and the champions to be made are two things, one immense number of opportunity of competition and number two regular number of opportunity of competition,” Ameeta Sinh said in a statement.

“The other aspect is when you do state-level tournament that we did recently there is always one person who stands out or the first three-four children stand out who becomes winner but when you bifurcate the tournament into various zones you give more opportunity to children to become winners which is a big encouragement to play better badminton and to look towards an aspirational future.”

“So by dividing this into the various zones we are giving more opportunities of participation, we are giving more popularity to the game, we are giving more encouragement of victory and we are also following the system created by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), where you first have the Zonal then States and then the Nationals. So, all of these get covered by conducting these tournaments.”

“There is going to be a lot more activity in the future so that children get this opportunity of competition and that is the only root to the success of championship,” she added.

All entries will be accepted only in Online Mode. The Online Entries will be open for all Delhi State Players only, from June 26 up to June 30 at midnight.

The eleven Delhi State Zones Championships are:

North Delhi Zone Badminton Championship – 2022 Organising Secretary – Ankit Singh Rawat.

North East Delhi Zone Badminton Championship -2022 Organising Secretary – Ankit Singh Rawat.

South Delhi Zone Badminton Championship – 2022 Organising Secretary – Ankit Arya.

South-East Delhi Zone Badminton Championship -2022 Organising Secretary – Ankit Arya.

West Delhi Zone Badminton Championship – 2022 Organising Secretary – Vishal Thakran.

South – West Delhi Zone Badminton Championship 2022 Organising Secretary Ayush Garg.

East Delhi Zone Badminton Championship – 2022 Organising Secretary – Rajeev Sharma.

Shahdara Delhi Zone Badminton Championship – 2022 Organising Secretary – Rajeev Sharma.

North West Delhi Zone Badminton Championship 2022 Organising Secretary – Yoginder Dabbas.

New Delhi Zone Badminton Championship 2022 Organising Secretary – Rakesh Bhardhwaj.

Central Delhi Zone Badminton Championship 2022 Organising Secretary- Vijay Sharma.

For complete transparency, Draws will be held Online on July 1, and every participant can watch the tournament draw in real-time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.