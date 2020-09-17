SPORTS

DE Tyree Wilson Eligible At Texas Tech After NCAA Waiver

Sophomore defensive end Tyree Wilson has been granted an NCAA waiver that makes the former Texas A&M transfer immediately eligible to play for Texas Tech.

LUBBOCK, Texas: Sophomore defensive end Tyree Wilson has been granted an NCAA waiver that makes the former Texas A&M transfer immediately eligible to play for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech announced the waiver Wednesday, four days after its season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Wilson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at the Big 12 school.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Wilson played 12 games as a redshirt freshman for Texas A&M last season, when he had 12 tackles. He entered the transfer portal last spring, and got to Lubbock midway through preseason camp last month.

  • First Published: September 17, 2020, 6:33 AM IST
