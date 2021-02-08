DeBrincat Scores In OT, Blackhawks Hand Stars 1st Home Loss

DALLAS: Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks handed the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season, 2-1 on Sunday.

DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols. He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincats power-play goal in the second period.

Dallas won its first four games, all at home, after the start of its season was delayed because of COVID-19 issues. The Stars have lost four of five games overall since.

Jason Robertson got credited with his first NHL goal for Dallas.

FLYERS 7, CAPITALS 4

WASHINGTON: Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and Philadelphia beat Washington.

James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit.

Robert Hagg scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphias first win in regulation in five games. Joel Farabee had three assists, and Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and had two assists for Washington, which lost its third straight despite outshooting Philadelphia 37-23.

Tom Wilson added a goal and recorded three assists for the first time in his career, and Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists for the Capitals.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, KINGS 3

LAS VEGAS: Chandler Stephenson scored twice, including the winner early in the third period, and Vegas beat Los Angeles.

The Golden Knights improved to 7-1-1 and moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis and Colorado in the West Division.

Reilly Smith and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner overcame a wild first period and made 29 saves, including all 11 he faced on four penalty kills.

Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for Los Angeles, and Calvin Petersen made 29 saves.

RED WINGS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla.: Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit beat Florida for its first win in nine games.

Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists. Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots.

Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers. Florida (6-1-2) became the last NHL team to lose in regulation.

HURRICANES 6, BLUE JACKETS 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled Columbus.

Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

The game was tied four times until Staals power-play goal put Carolina up 5-4 at 5:33 of the third period, and Hamiltons floater over Joonas Korpisalo midway through gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. Patrik Laines second goal, with 57 seconds left in the game, got the Blue Jackets within one again.

Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus.

