Decision-making, Clear Mentality, Understanding Space: What Juan Ferrando is Trying to Teach His FC Goa Team

FC Goa have reached the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs for the last three seasons and there is a certain level of expectation with the club now. After three games into the season, FC Goa have been unable to register a win and have two draws and a loss under their name. On top of that they had won the ISL league stage last season and with that, the club qualified for the Asian Champions League writing a new chapter in their and Indian football's history. Needless to say, they are under pressure.

Juan Ferrando was appointed as FC Goa's new coach ahead of the current season and after Sergio Lobera was sacked last season with two league stage matches left. Ferrando has the responsibility of maintaining the level of success at the club and take it to better heights. That brings with itself pressure on his shoulders but the Spaniard says there is always pressure in professional football.

"It's normal to have pressure. But I don't think under pressure, I am thinking about improving the team. We want to win, we need to win of course because this is professional football but sometimes it is necessary to keep a check on the point of view and know about the team and study the problems. The problem in in the details not because the team isn't good and the opponents have more opportunities. In this case, of course there is pressure but I think day by day, we will be better soon," he said in an exclusive conversation with News18.com.

Ferrando said he was not too much worried about the results because his team is working hard and are creating a lot of opportunities. He broke down the three results saying they showed mentality in the first game against Bengaluru FC, lost by just a penalty against Mumbai City FC and created more chance against NorthEast United FC. "Of course I have pressure and some problems to solve in my mind but it's necessary to look into the details."

What are those details? Ferrando wants his men to have more clarity in the final third, make better decisions and speed up in the final part of the opponent's half. "This comes training by training and game by game. For me, the pre-season was short for our plan," he said.

Ferrando said quality and a clear mentality in the final third is important. Also, he wants his team to see the space and make quality passes in the final third and take good decisions. "For us, it's important to know how to control the space, the opponent and I hope in the next game, we are quicker in the last part of the pitch."

He said he had spoken to his players about slowing down of the moves but added that it was normal if a team loses the ball a couple of times. "I talk to them about not being afraid."

Ferrando feels it is important to "protect the ball" and not play in transition and wait for the opponents to make a mistake and just counter-attack. "We want to take the ball, keep it, protect it and then make our decisions with it but it not so easy. It takes time and day by day, we will get better," he said.

(Photo Credit: FC Goa Instagram)

SQUAD ROTATION

Ferrando said he does not have a set starting XI and instead he chooses his team according to his opponents. He doesn't want the players to think, 'okay, I am in the starting XI for all the games.' He finds it important to check all the players in training every time, see how they are working, their understanding of his concepts and then set his XI. "It's necessary to change because we have 30 players in the squad and for me, it's important for everyone to get the opportunity because it's necessary to know who will help Goa and when it is better to sit on the bench and wait for the opportunity."

It is Ferrando's openness regarding his first XI that has given Princeton Rebello a new lease of life at the club. Princeton signed with FC Goa in the 2018-19 season but never made it to the matchday squad in the ISL that season. He made eight short substitute appearances in the 2019-20 season and this season, he was in the starting XI in their season opener.

"It was the first game of the season and I did not expect a start but he gave me the chance and I went on the field and gave my best and did all I could. It was great," Princeton told News18.com.

"For me it is important to get as much game time as possible because last two seasons were very difficult for me. I do my best in training and the coach believes in me, he wants me to play this season and I hope I do it. I feel whatever time I get on the field, I should do my best and I am doing that.

"It is a great opportunity for me. The most important thing is he believes in me and he is a very experienced coach with a lot of tactical understanding. He always tells his players to give their best, work hard and for me, it is a good chance for me to take in as much as I can," he added.

Princeton shared that Ferrando has asked him to work on his "positional attack", which means keeping his shape while he is going on attack. Princeton said the whole team was focussed on scoring more goals and they knew they had to improve in the final third.

He shared that the loss to Mumbai City FC in the last minute due to a penalty was heartbreaking. "Everyone was feeling low, we gave our best till the last moment and then they unfortunately got a penalty and scored. Everyone worked hard for 90 minutes and then they got a goal in the last minute so it was very tough for us. But we kept our heads up and kept working. We now want three points in the upcoming game. We want three points in all games, the coach is working really hard for us so we want to get him the results."

Ferrando sees improving the youngsters like Makan Chothe, Phrangki Buam, Ishan Pandita and Princeton as a second target for himself apart from winning games. "We are working with them not only with the team but sometimes with videos, we are talking a lot, we have meetings to explain concepts. It's important to keep working because they will be the future of Goa and they will make the future of Indian players," he said.

PLAY TO ATTACK

Ferrando said his mantra remains playing attacking football and he will stick to it against Kerala Blasters on Sunday and for the attack to be better, it was important to "control the ball and save it. I hope some details will be better than the last game and I hope to win the three points."

He was all praise for Kerala Blasters and said that according to him, Kerala was the better team in the draw against NorthEast United but was unlucky. He said he was sure the Blasters will be in a better position in the points table when the players "have more confidence and belief in themselves".

"For me the important thing for me and my players is to open eyes and be vary and to take the best decisions in every moment. Of course we have two points but it's important to think why we have two points."