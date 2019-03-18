English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decision to Play with High Line Paid Off: Bengaluru FC Coach Cuadrat
Bengaluru FC Coach Carles Cuadrat said that playing a defensive high line in the 2019 Indian Super League final was a gamble that paid off as it ensured they successfully kept FC Goa at bay.
Bengaluru FC Coach Carles Cuadrat said that playing a defensive high line in the 2019 Indian Super League final was a gamble that paid off as it ensured they successfully kept FC Goa at bay.
The Blues managed to avoid giving Sergio Lobera’s men clear-cut opportunities for a majority of the game and clinched the victory through a Rahul Bheke header in the 116th minute.
“We decided to play an offensive game and I'm very happy that it worked,” Cuadrat said at the post match press conference.
”Goa had a lot of chances, but (Ferran) Corominas did not participate a lot in the attack in the three games this season. We are very happy with our defensive work. Apart from their attacking jobs, Udanta (Singh) and (Sunil) Chhetri also did well in defence.”
Speaking about the final moments of the game, Cuadrat said that he was happy that the game did not go to penalties.
“The last moments were very exciting. We wanted to make sure that it does not go into penalties. They're just lotteries a lot of the time."
The Spaniard did not shy way from complimenting Goa's defence, who were able to keep Bengaluru's attackers - especially star forward Miku - quiet for long periods.
“Goa is a great team and have a very good defence. They have been getting clean sheets on regular basis. We know how confident they are with (Carlos) Pena and (Mourtada) Fall as central defenders. They did their job and didn't let us score. We did have a chance in the 81st minute but Miku hit the post before extra time.”
“Once it is extra time, it is a different situation. We know we have to play for another 30 minutes. So we tried to stay safe behind. We put two wingers – Kean (Lewis) and Baothing (Hoakip) & Sunil and Miku ahead as two strikers. But I’m glad we got the goal before the penalties."
FC Goa coach Lobera said getting reduced to 10 men in the second half was the turning point of the game. Ahmed Jahouh received a second booking after leaving a trailing foot on Miku before a scuffle erupted. Both players received yellows, but the latter was given his marching orders too as it was his second bookable offence.
"The key moment was when we were reduced to 10 men in the first half of extra time,” he said. “It was a very tight game and was going to be a matter of small details and the sending off was a big handicap for us."
"It is tough to lose the game this way. We had a very good game and I'm very proud of the work of my players," he added.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
