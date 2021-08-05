Dedicate Medal to Covid-19 Frontline Warriors, Doctors, Soldiers: Skipper Manpreet Singh after India's Historic Bronze in Hockey

A resolute Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as they claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo 2020 Sumer Games on Thursday.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for the world no.3 India. Germany’s goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).

As the final hooter rang out at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, the Indian team sank to their feet in the realisation of what they have just done. PR Sreejesh, who again made multiple saves, climbed atop the goal he had been so valiantly guarding, in celebration. Teammates hugged each other as scenes of German players down on the ground reflecting on their missed chance was splashed across the screen.

Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was a happy man as he dedicated the win to India’s heroes - doctors, soldiers and other covid-19 frontline workers.

“We dedicate this medal to our Covid-19 frontline warriors. Doctors, soldiers and everyone else who fought to keep us safe," the Manpreet said after the historic win.

“Our journey hasn’t finished. It’s just started," he added.

Manpreet also wished the women’s team, who will also play for the bronze;" We now wish the women’s team the best. They’ll win the medal tomorrow, I’m sure."

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour. There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India’s third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games. For world no.5 Germany it was heart-break as they couldn’t repeat their bronze medal winning feat of the 2016 Rio Games.

