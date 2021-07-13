Deepak Khabra Becomes 1st Indian to be Selected as Gymnastics Judge for Olympics

Tokyo Olympics, slated for July 23 to August 8, will see an Indian create history in the sport of gymnastics. Deepak Khabra will be seen judging artistic gymnastics events at the 2020 Olympics and it would be the first time ever that an Indian will be judging a gymnastics event at any Olympic Games. India’s gymnastics star Dipa Karmakar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“First Indian ever to get selected to judge Gymnastics at an Olympic Games! Congratulations Deepak Kabra bhaiya for this wonderful accomplishment and best wishes for #Tokyo2020," Karmakar tweeted.

First Indian ever to get selected to Judge Gymnastics at an Olympic Games! ??Congratulations Deepak Kabra bhaiya for this wonderful accomplishment and best wishes for #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/niK2H5kgAF— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 11, 2021

Khabra, who is based out of Mumbai, was appointed as a member of the technical committee of Asian Gymnastics Union two years ago and was a superior jury at the 2019 Asian Championships.

In the sport of gymnastics, India will have only one representation at Tokyo 2020 with Pranati Nayak qualifying in the artistic gymnastics event. She had qualified after receiving the Asian continental quota, based on her 2019 Asian Championships’ performance.

Apart from Khabra creating history in gymnastics, there will be another judge history in the field of shooting. Pawan Singh, Joint Secretary of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), will be the first-ever Indian juror for shooting in Olympic history, when he judges in the Tokyo Olympics.

