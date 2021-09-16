Deepak Kumar Eases into Second Round as SSCB Boxers Dominate at Nationals

International-medallist Deepak Kumar (51kg) led the show as Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers produced an impressive all-win performance on the second day of the men’s National Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports here on Thursday. Deepak, who had upstaged the world and Olympic Games champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan during his silver medal show at the Strandja Memorial earlier this year, started the domination for SSCB with a flawless 5-0 win against Bihar’s Aman Kumar in the 51kg opening round match.

Barun Singh (48kg) and Akash (54kg) further extended SSCB’s winning momentum as they managed unanimous victories against Telangana’s Donald Janumala and Rocky of All India Police respectively. Dalveer Singh Tomar (64kg) and Naveen Boora (71) were the other two boxers to progress into the second round as all the five SSCB boxers in action emerged victorious on the second day of the event.

In the 67kg category, Karnataka’s Rayyan MD also made his way into the second round as he defeated Delhi’s Bhupesh Ruhal by 4-0 margin. Maharashtra pugilists Ajay Pendor (51kg) and Yash Goud (64kg) too made winning starts to their campaigns as they out-punched Manipur’s Irabot Heigrujam and Sailem Malik of Ladakh respectively in their opening-round bouts.

Among other pugilists, who entered second rounds were Uttar Pradesh’s Javed (51kg) and Chandigarh’s Rohit Kumar (64kg). While Javed got the better of Assam’s Manuj Thakur in a 4-1 win, Rohit’s attack forced referee’s to stop the contest and declare him the winner with RSC verdict against Gujarat’s Arvind Thakor.

Playing in the 71kg, Rajasthan’s Jaivardhn Kasnia also progressed into the second round after a 4-1 win over Gujarat’s Mohammed Moin Shaikh as 75 bouts took place on the second day of the event. The gold medallist of the ongoing championships, which will go on till September 21, will earn themselves a berth in the upcoming World Championships which is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6.

