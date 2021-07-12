Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle

Deepak Kumar is an Indian Air Force Non Commissioned Officer. He will be representing India in the 10m Air Rifle Men and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team events. His partner for the mixed team event in Tokyo will be Anjum Moudgil. The 33-year-old shooter had made the country proud after he clinched the second spot in the 10m Men’s Air Rifle event at the 2018 Asian Games event.

In the same year he had also won the bronze medal with his shooting partner Mehuli Ghosh at the mixed team event in 2018 ISSF World Cup (Mexico). Subsequently, he bagged a bronze at the 14th Asian Shooting Championships in the 10m Men’s Air Rifle event held in 2019. Of late, he his form hasn’t been best. At an event held in Croatia, he was placed at the 10th position in the 10m Air Rifle Men category.

Age - 33 years

Sports/Discipline - 10m Men’s Air Rifle

Major Achievements

14th Asian Shooting Championships

Bronze - 10m Men’s Air Rifle event, 2019, Qatar

Asian Games

Silver - 10m Men’s Air Rifle event, 2018, Indonesia

ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Cup

Bronze - 10 metre air rifle mixed team event, 2018, Mexico

2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships

Bronze - 10m Men’s Air Rifle event, 2017, Australia

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Deepak secured his Tokyo spot after bagging the third position in the 10m Men’s Air Rifle event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2019 in Doha.

Recent Performances

Deepak’s latest participation was in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia. He finished an unimpressive 10th position in the 10m Air Rifle Men category.

