Deepak Punia Beats Stefan Reichmuth to Advance to Final at World Wrestling Championships
World Wrestling Championships 2019: Deepak Punia is the first Indian wrestler to have advanced to the gold medal match.
Deepak Punia will face Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the final. (Photo Credit: WFI)
Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): Deepak Punia became the first Indian wrestler to advance to the final at this year's World Wrestling Championships and will now compete for gold in the 86kg category on Sunday.
The reigning junior world champion Deepak had already qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semi-final in his weight category.
In the semi-final, Deepak beat Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth 8-2 and will next face the legendary Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the gold medal match.
Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat won bronze medals at the Championships and Deepak has already guaranteed himself one better than the three.
On the other hand, Rahul Aware lost 6-10 to Georgia's Lomtadze in the 61kg non-Olympic category semi-finals and will compete in the bronze medal bout on Sunday.
Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to congratulate Deepak on reaching the final and asked him to win the gold medal for the country.
Congratulations to #DeepakPunia phalwan for securing a berth in the Olympics and for reaching the finals of the world championship 2019, best wishes, bring home the gold medal pic.twitter.com/1lXfVEp3jR— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) September 21, 2019
