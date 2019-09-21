Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships

World Wrestling Championships 2019: Deepak Punia defeated Colombia's Carlos Arturo Mendez 7-6 to advance to the semi-final in 86kg category.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
File photo of Deepak Punia. (Photo Credit: @Media_SAI)
Loading...

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): Reigning junior world champion Deepak Punia on Saturday became the fourth Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after moving to the 86kg semi-finals at the World Wrestling Championship here on Saturday.

Competing in his maiden senior World Championship, Deepak locked the quota after prevailing 7-6 in a tense semi-final against Colombia's Carlos Arturo Mendez.

With one minute to go, he was trailing 3-6 but pulled off a takedown and then expose move to take a 7-6 lead in the dying moments of the tense bout.

He will now clash with Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth for a place in the gold medal match.

Also doing a commendable job was Rahul Aware, who has moved to the semi-finals in the 61kg non-Olympic category.

Both Deepak and Rahul overcame rough Kazakh wrestlers en route the semi-finals.

Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics with bronze medals.

However, Jitender (79kg) lost his quarter-final while Mausam Khatri lost his first round in 97kg to reigning Olympic champion Kyle Frederick Snyder.

Deepak had bumped into home wrestler Adilet Davlumbayev in his opening round and looked a bit nervous before the bout, probably fearing partiality.

However, he played very smartly to defeat the home favourite despite trailing 0-5.

Adlilet was playing rough and was cautioned for poking Deepak. Consecutive takedown moves and a caution point brought Deepak on even terms at 5-5.

He converted an opportunity but also conceded a throw and it was 7-7. The home camp challenged the call and lost.

Deepak got one more point while the Kazakh lost one, sending Deepak into the next round.

He was hardly troubled by Tajikistan's Bakhodur Kodirov, who he beat 6-0 to move to quarter-finals.

In 61kg, Rahul Aware played his pre-quarterfinal against Turkmenistan's Kerim Hojakov.

The diminutive agile wrestler from Maharashtra was in complete control of the bout, which he ended with leg lace moves, winning by technical superiority.

Against Kazakhstan's Rassul Kaliyev, it was a very tough bout but the Indian showed more craft than his rough opponent and won 10-7 in a roller-coaster quarter-final. He was technically more sound and sharp.

Jitender began with an easy 7-2 win over Molodova's Gheorghi Pascalov.

In the pre-quarterfinals, he was up against Turkey's Muhammet Nuri Kotanoglu, the European Championship bronze medallist and again his immense upper body strength helped him to a 7-2 win.

However, he could not find a way to break the solid defence of Slovakia's Taimuraz Salkazanov, losing 0-4.

In 97kg, Mausam Khatri was no match to the American, losing by technical superiority.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram