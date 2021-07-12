Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Deepika Kumari, Archery

Decorated archer Deepika Kumari continues to bring laurels to her country. Hailing from Ranchi, Jharkhand, Deepika comes from a humble background and her love for archery started is said to have taken roots when she used to throw stones on mango trees as a kid. While the family could not afford the equipment required to practice archery, Deepika made her own bow and arrow from bamboo and sticks.

Overcoming the hurdles, Deepika rose to become the world’s top-ranked archery in recurve women category. She has won multiple medals in the World Cup Stages, World Cup finals, World Championships, Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

For her achievements, Deepika has bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2012, the FICCI Sportsperson of the Year Award in 2014 and the Padma Shri Award in 2016.

Age - 27

Sports/Discipline - Archery

Working Ranking - 1

First Olympic Games - London 2012

Major Achievements

World Championships

Silver – Women’s Team, 2011 Torino

Women's Team, 2015 Copenhagen

Asian Archery Championships

Bronze – Mixed Team, 2019 Bangkok

Team, 2019 Bangkok

Recurve Team, 2015 Bangkok

Mixed Team, 2015 Bangkok

Mixed Team, 2013 Taipei

Recurve Team, 2011 Tehran

Commonwealth Games

Gold – Recurve individual, 2010 Delhi

Recurve team, 2010 Delhi

Asian Games

Bronze – Recurve team, 2010 Guangzhou

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Deepika Kumari will be the only woman archer to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics. In November 2019, Deepika qualified in the Tokyo Olympics in the continental qualification tournament in an individual event.

Recent Performances

She recently secured a hat-trick of gold medals in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris, thus winning her 13th triple gold and has become the 11th archer in the history of the Archery World Cup to claim such a feat. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren awarded Deepika a cash award of Rs. 50 Lakh for her excellent performance in Paris. She exudes confidence and with her recent performances, it won’t be a surprise if Deepika returns home with an Olympic gold.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Deepika made it the third round at Rio 2016, finishing ninth overall.

