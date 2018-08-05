Defender Carlos Pea signs for FC Goa

FC Goa today announced the signing of Spanish full back Carlos Pea for the Indian Super League.The 35-year old will add plenty of experience to the Gaurs' backline having made over 500 appearances in Spanish league football.Pea came through the ranks at Barcelona, representing their C and B teams before moving to play for Albacete in the Spanish second division.After spending for years at the club, the left back spent one season at Recreativo de Huelva before moving to Real Vallodolid in 2010. Pea spent five years at the club helping them return to La Liga during his second season at the club.He has also gone on to represent Oviedo, Getafe, and finally Lorca FC before being roped in by the Gaurs.Pea expressed his delight after putting pen to paper on the new contract."I am very glad to be joining this exciting project that Sergio (Lobera) is building. I can't wait to finally meet my new teammates and to begin working with them. I am very ambitious about this coming season and am confident we can improve on what the club did last year."Sergio Lobera was equally delighted with his new foreign acquisition."Pea is a very experienced footballer who has played at the top level in Spain. He is a player that can play different positions and is very suited to our style of play."He is defensively very good and goes forward whenever he has the chance. His experience will be vital in helping us achieve our targets this season."