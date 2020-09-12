Defender Congré Scores 2, Montpellier Beats Leader Nice 3-1

PARIS: Montpellier’s defense kept Nice striker Kasper Dolberg quiet while veteran center half Daniel Congr took care of scoring duties with two in a 3-1 win in the French league on Saturday.

Coach Patrick Vieira decided against starting Dolberg alongside Amine Gouiri, even though they netted four goals between them in Nice’s opening two wins.

But the move backfired as Montpellier raced to 3-0, with striker Gaetan Laborde opening the scoring in the 18th minute and the 35-year-old Congr striking twice after the break.

Center half Dante pulled one back in the 69th for Nice, which remained top ahead of Saturday’s late game between Saint-Etienne and struggling Strasbourg. A win would move Saint-Etienne level with Nice on six points but ahead on goal difference.

Neymar was back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sundays home game against bitter rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus.

Winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Leandro Paredes also return. They were among six PSG players who tested positive for COVID-19 following a club-approved trip to Ibiza soon after losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich on Aug. 23.

Captain Marquinhos and striker Mauro Icardi also tested positive following that trip to Spain and were not in the squad.

Neither was star striker Kylian Mbapp, whose positive virus test happened on international duty with France last week.

PSG began its title defense on Thursday and lost at Lens 1-0.

