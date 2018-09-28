English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defender Joginder to Lead Dabang Delhi in Sixth Season of Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League franchise Dabang Delhi KC on Thursday announced Joginder Narwal as the captain for the upcoming sixth season.
Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter
New Delhi: Pro Kabaddi League franchise Dabang Delhi KC on Thursday announced Joginder Narwal as the captain for the upcoming sixth season.
Dabang Delhi has a completely new composition of young and experienced players. The team will kick-off its campaign on October 9 against Gujarat Fortunegiants, according to a statement.
Speaking about the team and their plans for the season, Joginder said, "The team is looking good and we have young and fit players to last the longer season. We have skilled and experienced players in all departments and the young guns add depth to the Dabang squad. With utility players across the team, our aim is to be the team to watch this season."
Talking about the Dabang captain, Krishan Kumar Hooda, Dabang Delhi coach said, "Joginder Narwal is a strong asset to the team in the upcoming season and I'm sure he will lead the team very well.
"He is a versatile player - our Take Down Tiger - one who defends well to take down the opposition. He is extremely fit and skillful and with this new squad, I'm sure that he and the team will give all its fans reasons to cheer and rejoice through the league," he added.
Squad:
Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Shabeer Bapu, Pawan Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Yogesh Hooda, Khomsan Thongkham, Kamal Kishor Jat.
Defenders: Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal, Satpal, Viraj Landge, Anil Kumar, Tushar Bhoir.
All-Rounders: Meraj Sheykh, Rajesh Narwal, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Sidharth
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
