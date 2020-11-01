News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Defenders Rescue Rennes In 2-1 Win Vs Brest

Rennes' defenders came to the rescue in a 21 win against Brest in the French league on Saturday.

PARIS: Rennes’ defenders came to the rescue in a 2-1 win against Brest in the French league on Saturday.

The home side hit the crossbar through forward Martin Terrier in a one-sided first half, but fell behind in the 57th minute after Brest midfielder Franck Honorat scored.

Center-halves Damien Da Silva and Nayef Aguerd then pounced to give Rennes a much-needed win after dropping points in recent weeks.

Da Silva turned in a cross from close range in the 65th and Aguerd headed home a cross four minutes later.

Third-place Rennes is level on 18 points with second-place Lille and leader Paris Saint-Germain, which was playing at Nantes later Saturday.

Lille faces Lyon on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: November 1, 2020, 12:42 IST
