Defense Shines As Binghamton Routs New Hampshire 65-44

1-MIN READ

George Tinsley recorded 16 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 6544 on Saturday.

VESTAL, N.Y.: George Tinsley recorded 16 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 65-44 on Saturday.

Brenton Mills added 10 points for the Bearcats, who held the Wildcats to 25.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Binghamton opponent.

Thomas Bruce had four blocks for Binghamton (2-12, 2-9 America East Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Tyler Bertram added six assists.

New Hampshire scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 6-5). Nick Guadarrama added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


