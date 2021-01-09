Defense Shines As Cleveland St. Beats N. Kentucky 58-44
CLEVELAND: Torrey Patton had 14 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State extended its win streak to seven games, topping Northern Kentucky 58-44 on Friday night. Jayson Woodrich added nine points for the Vikings, who held the Norse to 27.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Cleveland State opponent.
Tre Gomillion had five points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland State (7-3, 7-0 Horizon League).
DMoi Hodge, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup led the Vikings, scored three points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
Northern Kentucky scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for the Norse (5-5, 3-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 rebounds.
Marques Warrick, who was second on the Norse in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (3 of 15).
