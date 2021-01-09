News18 Logo

Defense Shines As Cleveland St. Beats N. Kentucky 58-44

Torrey Patton had 14 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State extended its win streak to seven games, topping Northern Kentucky 5844 on Friday night. Jayson Woodrich added nine points for the Vikings, who held the Norse to 27.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Cleveland State opponent.

CLEVELAND: Torrey Patton had 14 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State extended its win streak to seven games, topping Northern Kentucky 58-44 on Friday night. Jayson Woodrich added nine points for the Vikings, who held the Norse to 27.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Cleveland State opponent.

Tre Gomillion had five points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland State (7-3, 7-0 Horizon League).

DMoi Hodge, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup led the Vikings, scored three points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Northern Kentucky scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for the Norse (5-5, 3-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 rebounds.

Marques Warrick, who was second on the Norse in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (3 of 15).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


