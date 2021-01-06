News18 Logo

Defense Shines As Davidson Defeats Duquesne 61-48

Kellan Grady recorded 13 points as Davidson got past Duquesne 6148 on Tuesday night.

PITTSBURGH: Kellan Grady recorded 13 points as Davidson got past Duquesne 61-48 on Tuesday night.

Carter Collins added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who held the Dukes to 28.8%, the lowest mark of the season for a Davidson opponent..

Hyunjung Lee had 12 points for Davidson (6-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added seven rebounds.

Davidson scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Weathers had 12 points for the Dukes (2-3, 1-2). Michael Hughes added three blocks. Maceo Austin had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


