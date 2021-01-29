News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Defense Shines As UT Martin Tops E. Illinois 51-41

Defense Shines As UT Martin Tops E. Illinois 51-41

Jaron Williams recorded 17 points as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 5141 on Thursday night. Vinnie Viana added 11 points for the Skyhawks, who held the Panthers to 28.1% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an UT Martin opponent..

MARTIN, Tenn.: Jaron Williams recorded 17 points as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 51-41 on Thursday night. Vinnie Viana added 11 points for the Skyhawks, who held the Panthers to 28.1% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an UT Martin opponent..

Ajani Kennedy had 14 rebounds for UT Martin (5-9, 3-7 Ohio Valley Conference).

Eastern Illinois totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Deang Deang had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (5-12, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Josiah Wallace added 11 points. Madani Diarra had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


