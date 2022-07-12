CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates
Home » News » Sports » 'Definitely Have a Great Chance': Joshna Chinappa Confident India Can Win a Medal in Squash Doubles at CWG 2022
1-MIN READ

'Definitely Have a Great Chance': Joshna Chinappa Confident India Can Win a Medal in Squash Doubles at CWG 2022

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 20:31 IST

Chennai

Joshna Chinappa picks out England and New Zealand as the teams to watch out for. (Pic Credit IG/joshnachinappa15)

Joshna Chinappa picks out England and New Zealand as the teams to watch out for. (Pic Credit IG/joshnachinappa15)

India have won a gold in women’s doubles at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 apart from two silvers (in women’s doubles and mixed doubles) in the previous Games in Gold Coast in 2018

India’s top woman squash player Joshna Chinappa on Tuesday said the country has a great chance of winning a medal in doubles at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Also Read: Indian Shuttlers to Start Practicing From July 18 in Hyderabad

“This is one of the best Indian teams. Saurav Ghosal and myself have been playing on the pro tours for a number of years. We are still in the top-20 in the world. We (India) definitely have a great chance of winning a medal in doubles,” Chinappa told reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce new initiatives as part of the HCL-SRFI squash podium programme.

“This time, we are also trying to push for a medal in singles as well.”

While Chinappa is ranked 17 among women, Ghosal is no.15 among men. The 35-year squash ace, who recently won the women’s doubles title at the World Doubles championship in Glasgow, also said she and Dipika Pallikal Karthik (with whom she triumphed in the worlds) are a very strong team.

Tags:
first published:July 12, 2022, 20:31 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 20:31 IST