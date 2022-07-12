'Definitely Have a Great Chance': Joshna Chinappa Confident India Can Win a Medal in Squash Doubles at CWG 2022

India’s top woman squash player Joshna Chinappa on Tuesday said the country has a great chance of winning a medal in doubles at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Also Read: Indian Shuttlers to Start Practicing From July 18 in Hyderabad
“This is one of the best Indian teams. Saurav Ghosal and myself have been playing on the pro tours for a number of years. We are still in the top-20 in the world. We (India) definitely have a great chance of winning a medal in doubles,” Chinappa told reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce new initiatives as part of the HCL-SRFI squash podium programme.
“This time, we are also trying to push for a medal in singles as well.”
While Chinappa is ranked 17 among women, Ghosal is no.15 among men. The 35-year squash ace, who recently won the women’s doubles title at the World Doubles championship in Glasgow, also said she and Dipika Pallikal Karthik (with whom she triumphed in the worlds) are a very strong team.