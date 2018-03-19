English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Del Potro Bounds Up ATP Rankings After Beating Federer
Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro climbed two places to sixth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after he defeated Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final.
Juan Martin del Potro (AP image)
Paris: Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro climbed two places to sixth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after he defeated Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final.
The 29-year-old handed Federer his first defeat of 2018 with a 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/2) victory on Sunday, extending his own win streak to 11 matches including a title run earlier this month at Acapulco.
Federer himself reclaimed top spot just a month ago and remains marginally ahead of his eternal Spanish rival Rafael Nadal, who missed the American tournament with a leg injury.
ATP rankings at March 19 (change in ranking in brackets):
1. Roger Federer (SUI) 9660 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9370
3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4905
4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4600
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4505
6. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 4155 (+2)
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3675 (-1)
8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3235 (+1)
9. David Goffin (BEL) 3190 (-2)
10. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2420 (+2)
11. Jack Sock (USA) 2335 (-1)
12. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2300 (+1)
13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2275 (+2)
14. Sam Querrey (USA) 2265 (+7)
15. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2255 (+1)
16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2220 (+1)
17. John Isner (USA) 2170 (+1)
18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2155 (+1)
19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2045 (-5)
20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1945
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
