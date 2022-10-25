DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23 DEL vs BEN match, October 26, 8:30 pm IST

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors: Dabang Delhi KC could not have asked for a better start to their title defence. The defending champions won five of their first six games in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, in their last match, Dabang Delhi KC had to suffer a shocking 37-33 defeat at the hands of three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates. With 26 points from six matches, Dabang Delhi KC currently find themselves at the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

The defending Pro Kabaddi League champions will now be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be back in action on Wednesday. Dabang Delhi KC, in their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture, will be taking on Bengal Warriors. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors will also be desperately looking for a win on Wednesday after conceding back-to-back defeats in their last two matches. Bengal Warriors, in their last match, produced a terrific defensive performance but it was not enough to avoid a defeat against Puneri Paltan.

Ahead of Sunday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs BEN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match

DEL vs BEN Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs BEN Match Details

The Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 26, at 8:30 pm IST.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Girish Maruti, Vishal, Ravi Kumar

All-rounders: Balaji D, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Possible Starting line-up:

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

