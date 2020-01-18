Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Delay in National Games in Goa 'Not Deliberate': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reassured that the 36th edition of the National Games in Goa was not delayed deliberately and will be the best edition when it takes place later this year.

IANS

Updated:January 18, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delay in National Games in Goa 'Not Deliberate': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Panaji: The long delay in hosting the 36th edition of the National Games in Goa is not deliberate and when they eventually takes place later this year, the event will be one of the best edition of the Games ever held in India, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind this delay. The Games were originally scheduled to be held in Goa in November 2016.

Four years on, they are now slated to be held between October 20 and November 4.

"National Games have already been allotted to Goa, but due to some issues which were not deliberate, they are delayed. However, new Chief Minister Pramod ji has already taken it up on war footing. Preparations are going on in full swing," Rijiju told reporters in Panaji on the sidelines of a Fit India Cyclathon held in the state capital.

Rijiju, who is also expected to chair a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming National Games, further said: "I will ensure that the National Games in Goa are one of the best editions of the National Games ever held in India."

"Our chief minister is very committed to make Goa a sporting state, a fit state and to organise National Games in the best possible manner."

Last year, the Indian Olympic Association had threatened to move the National Games out of Goa following repeated delay in finalising the exact dates on part of the state government for hosting the event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram