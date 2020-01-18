Delay in National Games in Goa 'Not Deliberate': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reassured that the 36th edition of the National Games in Goa was not delayed deliberately and will be the best edition when it takes place later this year.
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Panaji: The long delay in hosting the 36th edition of the National Games in Goa is not deliberate and when they eventually takes place later this year, the event will be one of the best edition of the Games ever held in India, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.
Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind this delay. The Games were originally scheduled to be held in Goa in November 2016.
Four years on, they are now slated to be held between October 20 and November 4.
"National Games have already been allotted to Goa, but due to some issues which were not deliberate, they are delayed. However, new Chief Minister Pramod ji has already taken it up on war footing. Preparations are going on in full swing," Rijiju told reporters in Panaji on the sidelines of a Fit India Cyclathon held in the state capital.
Rijiju, who is also expected to chair a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming National Games, further said: "I will ensure that the National Games in Goa are one of the best editions of the National Games ever held in India."
"Our chief minister is very committed to make Goa a sporting state, a fit state and to organise National Games in the best possible manner."
Last year, the Indian Olympic Association had threatened to move the National Games out of Goa following repeated delay in finalising the exact dates on part of the state government for hosting the event.
