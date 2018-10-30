English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dele Alli Pens New Six-Year Deal at Tottenham Hotspur
Dele Alli has committed his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new six-year contract until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
(Image: Reuters)
Dele Alli has committed his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new six-year contract until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old, who arrived from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015, made an instant impact on his arrival, winning Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award and earning a spot in PFA Premier League Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons at Spurs.
Under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alli has established himself as a goalscoring midfielder, bagging 48 goals in 153 appearances for the London club.
Alli has also been one of the regulars in Gareth Southgate's England team, winning 31 caps since making his debut in 2015.
Without having signed any players in the close season, Spurs locked in a number of their first-team players in recent months by handing them long-term deals.
Striker Harry Kane, defender Davinson Sanchez and wingers Erik Lamela and Son Heung-min also agreed improved terms earlier this year.
Pochettino also signed a new deal with Tottenham in May, extending his stay at the club until 2023.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
